NFL-Super Bowl betting at Nevada sportsbooks at lowest level since 2016

Seattle Seahawks players hold aloft the Vince Lombardi Trophy as they celebrate after winning Super Bowl LX

Feb 10 - The value of bets placed in Nevada sportsbooks on the Super Bowl between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots in Santa Clara, California, was the lowest since 2016, according to unaudited figures provided by the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

A total of $133.8 million was wagered on the NFL's championship game across Nevada's 186 sportsbooks, down from $151.6 million wagered on last year's Super Bowl, the data released late on Monday showed.

It was also the lowest betting handle since gamblers wagered a combined $132.5 million in Nevada on the February 2016 Super Bowl between the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers.

Nevada sportsbooks kept a combined $9.8 million from Super Bowl bets for a hold percentage of 7.4% compared with last year when they walked away with a collective record profit of $22.1 million for a hold percentage of 14.6%.

The NFL's championship game creates a gambling frenzy each year in Nevada that is considered by some to be a bellwether for the broader U.S. economy.

The Seahawks, led by running back Kenneth Walker III, beat the Patriots 29-13 in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday to win their second Super Bowl title. REUTERS