NFL players in trouble with the law

LOS ANGELES • Last week was a rocky one for the National Football League (NFL), which is in its off season.

Arrest warrants were issued for New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar for armed robbery, while Cody Latimer of the Washington Redskins was arrested on assault and weapons charges.

However, representatives working for the trio have denied the charges they have been accused of.

Baker and Dunbar, both of whom have four counts of armed robbery, surrendered to Florida police on Saturday. The duo have been accused of robbing guests at gun-point at a house party they attended near Miami on Wednesday night, allegedly taking over US$7,000 (S$9,990) in cash and at least two luxury watches valued at US$18,000 and US$25,000 each.

But Baker's attorney, Bradford Cohen, claimed there was more to the story than what was reported.

On Baker, who is also facing four counts of aggravated assault, Cohen posted on Instagram, saying: "I am a believer in the system and that if everything works, the matter will be appropriately resolved.

"This is my 23rd year in practice defending those who I feel are wrongly charged or treated. That doesn't mean that all police officers are bad or all are good.

"Police reports are just that, reports of what was told to them or said to them.

"Court is what we use to then examine those reports, investigate those claims and allow the defendant an opportunity to confront the evidence. Don't rush to judgment."

Both Cohen and Dunbar's attorney, Michael Grieco, added that witnesses have signed affidavits maintaining the two NFL players took no part in the alleged armed robbery.

But Miramar Police spokesman Tania Rues has disputed that claim, telling the Miami Herald that four alleged victims and one witness identified Dunbar under oath.

Later on Saturday, wide receiver Latimer was taken into custody after deputies responded to reports of gunshots fired in an apartment in Colorado. Latimer's attorney, Harvey Steinberg, told ESPN his client was innocent.

"There's an entire backstory to this situation that constitutes one of the most highly provocative situations you can imagine," he said. "Please withhold judgment until all the facts of what took place that night are known."

The NFL, the Seahawks, the Redskins and the Giants have put out statements saying they were aware of the matter involving their players, but had no further comment other than they were "continuing to gather more information".

