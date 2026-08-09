NFL legend Roger Craig reveals dementia diagnosis at Hall of Fame induction

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NFL Hall of Fame enshrinee Roger Craig posing on stage on Aug 8, during the Class of 2026 enshrinement ceremony at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Ohio.

WASHINGTON - Three-time Super Bowl champion running back Roger Craig revealed on Aug 8 he has been diagnosed with vascular dementia during his induction ceremony speech into the American Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The 66-year-old former rusher who helped the San Francisco 49ers win Super Bowls in 1985, 1989 and 1990 was enshrined at Canton, Ohio, alongside quarterback Drew Brees, wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, linebacker Luke Kuechly and kicker Adam Vinatieri.

“I have been diagnosed with vascular dementia that my doctors believe may be related, at least in part, to the concussions I experienced during my career,” Craig said in a pre-taped speech.

“The changes were gradual. At first, they were easy to dismiss as normal ageing. Over time, my family noticed it too and ultimately led us to seek answers from my doctor.”

Vascular dementia leads to cognitive decline and memory loss as well as reduced thinking ability caused by reduced blood flow to the brain, depriving cells of oxygen and nutrients and typically caused when blood vessels in the brain are damaged, narrowed or blocked.

Craig said he hoped his story would help other former players and families who might face similar issues.

“If sharing my story helps even one family or one former player, then it’s worth it,” Craig said.

“Two things can be true. Football gave me opportunities beyond anything I could imagine. It helped shape the man I became.

“At the same time, we know more today about brain health than when I played, and I hope sharing my story encourages people to pay attention to their health and seek help when something doesn’t feel right.”

While admitting his dementia, Craig said he still loves American football.

“I want people to know this diagnosis doesn’t define me. I am still Roger Craig. I am still a father, a husband, a teammate, a friend and someone who loves this game and the people who brought it to my life,” Craig said.

“Football gave me everything: opportunity, discipline, lifelong friends and the platform to grow as a man.”

(From left) Larry Fitzgerald, Adam Vinatieri, Luke Kuechly, Roger Craig and Drew Brees posing for photos during the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony on Aug 8. PHOTO: AFP

Following the speech, Craig was hugged by many of his fellow Hall of Fame retired players and joined on stage by many of his former 49ers teammates, including star quarterback Joe Montana and wide receiver Jerry Rice.

In 165 games over an 11-year NFL career that also included stints with Minnesota and the then-Los Angeles Raiders, Craig ran for 8,189 yards and 56 touchdowns and had 4,911 reception yards with 17 touchdowns before retiring in 1993. AFP