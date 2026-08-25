Ex-NFL star Colin Kaepernick to receive Muhammad Ali humanitarian award

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Former National Football League quarterback Colin Kaepernick will receive the Muhammad Ali Center’s Humanitarian of the Year award at a ceremony in Louisville on Nov 7.

WASHINGTON – Former National Football League (NFL) quarterback Colin Kaepernick, whose protests against racial injustice a decade ago made him one of the most prominent athlete-activists in the US, will receive the Muhammad Ali Center’s Humanitarian of the Year award at a ceremony in Louisville on Nov 7, the organisation said on Aug 25 .

The centre said Kaepernick was selected for his advocacy against racial injustice and for efforts to support underserved communities through his Know Your Rights Camp and other philanthropic initiatives.

“Colin has used his platform to advocate for equality, human dignity, and social change, even when doing so came at significant personal and professional cost,” said Lonnie Ali, the late boxing champion’s wife and the co-founder, president and chief executive of the Muhammad Ali Center.

Kaepernick began kneeling during the playing of the US national anthem before NFL games in 2016 to protest police brutality and racial inequality. His actions drew widespread support and criticism, turned anthem protests into a national political issue and inspired other athletes to demonstrate.

He last played in the NFL during the 2016 season with the San Francisco 49ers. Kaepernick later filed a grievance alleging teams had colluded to keep him from being signed because of his activism. He reached a confidential settlement with the NFL in 2019.

‘Humbling and a responsibility’

In a statement, Kaepernick said the award carried special significance because of Ali’s willingness to defend his beliefs, despite professional and personal consequences.

“Muhammad Ali lived with an uncommon courage to stand firmly in his convictions, even when doing so came at a great personal cost,” Kaepernick said. “To be recognised in his name is simultaneously humbling and a responsibility.”

The Muhammad Ali Center, founded in Louisville by the boxer and his wife, promotes principles associated with Ali’s public life, including respect, confidence, conviction, dedication, giving and spirituality.

Past recipients of the centre’s Humanitarian of the Year award include former NBA player Shaquille O'Neal, singer Christina Aguilera, actor Michael J. Fox, rapper and actor Common, and actresses Patricia Arquette and Geena Davis.

The ceremony will also recognise Louisville philanthropists Steve and Amy Trager with the Kentucky Humanitarian Award for their community service.

Six young changemakers from around the world will also be recognised at the 13th edition of the awards, which serve as the centre’s largest annual fundraiser and support its education, youth and community programmes. REUTERS