NFL-Jets QB Rodgers leaves game with ankle injury

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers left Monday's game against Buffalo after injuring his left ankle on his first drive with his new team.

Rodgers was sacked by Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd with 11:15 left in the first quarter and after briefly standing up sat back on the turf.

He was examined on the sideline by team medical staff before heading to the locker room. The Jets said he would not return to the game.

The 39-year-old joined the Jets after 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, where he won four league MVP awards and led the team to a Super Bowl championship in 2011.

Rodgers was replaced in the game by Zach Wilson. REUTERS

