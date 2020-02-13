NFL: Colin Kaepernick still wants NFL chance, writing memoir

(REUTERS) - Colin Kaepernick hopes to return to the National Football League but has other plans if his football playing days are over.

Kaepernick is writing a memoir and planning to launch a publishing company, affording him a chance to answer questions and help steer a narrative he believes has largely been controlled by others.

"I've had a lot of questions surrounding what got me to the point of protesting," he told USA Today. "Why did I do it? Why did I do it at that moment? Why wasn't it earlier in my career? A lot of questions surrounding what led me to that point. Which led me to wanting to share that story and give insight. So I think there's a lot of interest around it, but time will tell when the book comes out."

The 32-year-old is likely running out of time to get back into the NFL, which has been his goal since 2017.

"My desire to play football is still there," he said. "I still train five days a week. I'm ready to go, I'm ready for a phone call, tryout, workout at any point in time.

"I'm still waiting on the owners and their partners to stop running from this situation. So I hope I get a call this off-season. I'll be looking forward to it."

Kaepernick is not playing in the XFL relaunch and commissioner Oliver Luck claimed this week the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback could be on the field if not for high salary demands.

Kaepernick Publishing has partnered with Audible and his memoir is due out this year.

"I learned early on that in fighting against systematic oppression, dehumanisation and colonisation, who controls the narrative shapes the reality of how the world views society," Kaepernick told USA Today.

"It controls who's loved, who's hated, who's degraded and who's celebrated."