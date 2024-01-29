NFL-Chiefs down Ravens to reach fourth Super Bowl in five years

Jan 28, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Deon Bush (26) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass in the end zone in the second half against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship football game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports REUTERS
Jan 28, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Morgan Moses (78) reacts after a play against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half in the AFC Championship football game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports REUTERS
Jan 28, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Deon Bush (26) intercepts a pass in the end zone intended for Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely (80) during the second half in the AFC Championship football game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports REUTERS
Jan 28, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) celebrates as cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) recovers a fumble against Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) and wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) for a turnover during the second half in the AFC Championship football game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports REUTERS
Jan 28, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) fumbles the ball as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) defends during the second half in the AFC Championship football game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports REUTERS
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the top seeded Baltimore Ravens 17-10 to claim the AFC championship on Sunday and earn a trip to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five years.

Patrick Mahomes completed 30 passes for 241 yards and one touchdown that to Travis Kelce in the first quarter that had pop star girlfriend Taylor Swift jumping up and down in jubilation in a private box at Baltimore's at M&T Bank Stadium.

The Chiefs now head to Las Vegas for the Feb. 11 Super Bowl where they will defend their crown against either the San Francisco 49ers or Detroit Lions who meet later on Sunday in the NFC championship game.

No team has won back-to-back NFL titles since Tom Brady led the New England Patriots to Vince Lombardi trophies in 2004 and 2005. REUTERS

