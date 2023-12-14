NFL awards 2027 Super Bowl to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES – Super Bowl LXI will be played at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in 2027, the NFL (National Football League) announced on Dec 13, after team owners voted to approve the move at a meeting in Dallas.

The 70,000-seat home venue for the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers in the suburb of Inglewood previously hosted Super Bowl LVI in February 2022, when the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.

“We’re very excited to bring the Super Bowl back to Los Angeles for the second time in five years,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.

“The city did an outstanding job hosting Super Bowl LVI in the incredible SoFi Stadium and we believe that Super Bowl LXI will be even more memorable.”

Landing the Super Bowl for 2027 will give the Los Angeles venue three of the world’s biggest sporting events in as many years – some of the matches in the 2026 football World Cup will be held there, and the stadium will also see action when the city hosts the 2028 Summer Olympics.

“The Los Angeles region continues to attract world-renowned events and we look forward to yet again hosting the Super Bowl,” said Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

Super Bowl LXI will be the ninth NFL championship hosted in the greater Los Angeles region, and will also mark 60 years since the first was played in 1967 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The next Super Bowl is set for February 2024 in Las Vegas with the 2025 edition in New Orleans and the 2026 event in Santa Clara, California.

Team owners also voted to stage a 2024 regular-season game in Brazil and approved boosting the number of international contests from four to eight starting in 2025.

During the meeting, the league awarded its first regular-season game in South America to Sao Paulo’s Corinthians Arena, home of Brazilian football side Corinthians and a venue for the 2014 Fifa World Cup and 2016 Olympics.

“Bringing the NFL to new continents, countries and cities around the world is a critical element of our plan to continue to grow the game globally,” Goodell said.

“Brazil has established itself as a key market for the NFL and we’re excited to be playing in Brazil and Sao Paulo for the first time.”

The NFL will play five regular-season games in 2024 internationally, including Brazil and three contests in London – two at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and the third a Jacksonville Jaguars home game at Wembley Stadium.

It will also play in Germany for a third consecutive season, returning to the Allianz Arena in Munich. AFP, REUTERS