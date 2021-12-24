Next 72 hours

TODAY
BASKETBALL
NBA Milwaukee v Dallas (StarHub Ch217, 9.30am).
TOMORROW
FOOTBALL
AFF Suzuki Cup S-final, 2nd leg: Indonesia v Singapore (Mediacorp Ch5 & meWatch Ch01, 8.30pm).
SUNDAY
FOOTBALL
AFF Suzuki Cup S-final, 2nd leg: Thailand v Vietnam (Mediacorp meWatch Ch01, 8.30pm).
English Premier League Man City v Leicester (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227), Norwich v Arsenal (Ch103 & Ch228), Tottenham v Palace (Ch104 & Ch229), West Ham v Southampton (Ch105 & Ch230), Burnley v Everton (Ch106 & Ch231) - 11pm. Villa v Chelsea (Monday, 1.30am), Brighton v Brentford (Monday, 4am) - Ch102 & Ch227.
For updates, go to singtel.com and starhubtvplus.com or check the on-screen TV guide.