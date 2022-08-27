Next 48 hours

Updated
Published
4 min ago

TODAY

BADMINTON

BWF World Championships Day 6 (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch205, 9am).

CYCLING

La Vuelta Stage 8 (Singtel TV Ch116, 7pm).

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Southampton v Man United (7.20pm), Liverpool v Bournemouth (9.50pm), Arsenal v Fulham (tomorrow, 12.20am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch221. Man City v Palace (Ch103 & Ch222), Chelsea v Leicester (Ch104 & Ch223), Brentford v Everton (Ch105 & Ch224), Brighton v Leeds (Ch225) - 9.50pm.

Singapore Premier League Tg Pagar v Albirex (Jurong East Stadium, 5.30pm. Singtel TV Ch111 & StarHub Ch201, 5pm).

Spanish Primera Liga Elche v Sociedad (11.25pm), Rayo v Mallorca (tomorrow, 1.25am), Almeria v Sevilla (tomorrow, 3.55am) - Singtel TV Ch129.

GOLF

DP World Tour European Masters: Day 3 (StarHub Ch204, 7pm).

MOTOR RACING

Formula One Belgian Grand Prix Practice 3 (6.55pm) & qualifying (9.55pm) - Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch202.

TENNIS

ATP Tour Winston-Salem Open: S-final (9am) & final (tomorrow, 5am) - Singtel TV Ch127 & StarHub Ch211.

WTA Tour Tennis in the land: Final (StarHub Ch201, tomorrow, 1am).

TOMORROW

BADMINTON

BWF World Championships Day 7 (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch205, 2pm).

CYCLING

La Vuelta Stage 9 (Singtel TV Ch116, 7pm).

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Villa v West Ham (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch221), Wolves v Newcastle (Ch103 & Ch222) - 8.50pm. Forest v Tottenham (Ch102 & Ch221, 11.20pm).

Singapore Premier League Tampines v Balestier (Our Tampines Hub, 5.30pm. StarHub Ch202, 5.20pm).

Spanish Primera Liga Getafe v Villarreal (11.25pm), Barcelona v Valladolid (Monday, 1.25am), Espanyol v Real (Monday, 3.55am) - Singtel TV Ch126 & StarHub Ch213.

GOLF

DP World Tour European Masters: Day 4 (StarHub Ch204, 7pm).

MOTOR RACING

Formula One Belgian Grand Prix: Main race (Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch202, 8.55pm).

For updates, go to singtel.com arhubtvplus.com or check the on-screen TV guide.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 27, 2022, with the headline Next 48 hours. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top