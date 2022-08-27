Next 48 hours

TODAY
BADMINTON
BWF World Championships Day 6 (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch205, 9am).
CYCLING
La Vuelta Stage 8 (Singtel TV Ch116, 7pm).
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Southampton v Man United (7.20pm), Liverpool v Bournemouth (9.50pm), Arsenal v Fulham (tomorrow, 12.20am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch221. Man City v Palace (Ch103 & Ch222), Chelsea v Leicester (Ch104 & Ch223), Brentford v Everton (Ch105 & Ch224), Brighton v Leeds (Ch225) - 9.50pm.
Singapore Premier League Tg Pagar v Albirex (Jurong East Stadium, 5.30pm. Singtel TV Ch111 & StarHub Ch201, 5pm).
Spanish Primera Liga Elche v Sociedad (11.25pm), Rayo v Mallorca (tomorrow, 1.25am), Almeria v Sevilla (tomorrow, 3.55am) - Singtel TV Ch129.
GOLF
DP World Tour European Masters: Day 3 (StarHub Ch204, 7pm).
MOTOR RACING
Formula One Belgian Grand Prix Practice 3 (6.55pm) & qualifying (9.55pm) - Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch202.
TENNIS
ATP Tour Winston-Salem Open: S-final (9am) & final (tomorrow, 5am) - Singtel TV Ch127 & StarHub Ch211.
WTA Tour Tennis in the land: Final (StarHub Ch201, tomorrow, 1am).
TOMORROW
BADMINTON
BWF World Championships Day 7 (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch205, 2pm).
CYCLING
La Vuelta Stage 9 (Singtel TV Ch116, 7pm).
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Villa v West Ham (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch221), Wolves v Newcastle (Ch103 & Ch222) - 8.50pm. Forest v Tottenham (Ch102 & Ch221, 11.20pm).
Singapore Premier League Tampines v Balestier (Our Tampines Hub, 5.30pm. StarHub Ch202, 5.20pm).
Spanish Primera Liga Getafe v Villarreal (11.25pm), Barcelona v Valladolid (Monday, 1.25am), Espanyol v Real (Monday, 3.55am) - Singtel TV Ch126 & StarHub Ch213.
GOLF
DP World Tour European Masters: Day 4 (StarHub Ch204, 7pm).
MOTOR RACING
Formula One Belgian Grand Prix: Main race (Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch202, 8.55pm).
