TODAY
BASKETBALL
NBA New York v Utah (StarHub Ch217, 7.30am).
TOMORROW
BASKETBALL
NBA Philadelphia v Miami (StarHub Ch217, 7.30am).
For updates, go to singtel.com & starhubtvplus.com or check the on-screen TV guide.
NBA New York v Utah (StarHub Ch217, 7.30am).
NBA Philadelphia v Miami (StarHub Ch217, 7.30am).
For updates, go to singtel.com & starhubtvplus.com or check the on-screen TV guide.
Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 21, 2022, with the headline Next 48 hours. Subscribe