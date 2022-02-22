Next 48 hours

TODAY
FOOTBALL
Uefa Champions League Last 16, 1st legs: Chelsea v Lille (Singtel TV Ch126 & StarHub Ch214), Villarreal v Juventus (Ch127 & Ch215) - tomorrow, 3.55am.
TENNIS
WTA Tour Qatar Open: Day 3 (StarHub Ch201, 7pm & midnight).
TOMORROW
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Liverpool v Leeds (Singtel TV Ch 102 & StarHub Ch227, Thursday, 3.35am). Burnley v Tottenham (Ch 103 & Ch228), Watford v Palace (Ch104 & Ch229) - Thursday, 3.20am.
Uefa Champions League Last 16, 1st legs: Atletico v Man United (Singtel TV Ch126 & StarHub Ch214), Benfica v Ajax (Ch127 & Ch215) - Thursday, 3.55am.
TENNIS
WTA Tour Qatar Open: Day 4 (StarHub Ch201, 7pm & midnight).
For updates, go to singtel.com and starhubtvplus.com or check the on-screen TV guide.