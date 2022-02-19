Next 48 hours

TODAY
FOOTBALL
English Premier League West Ham v Newcastle (8.30pm), Liverpool v Norwich (11pm), Man City v Tottenham (tomorrow, 1.30am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227. Arsenal v Brentford (Ch103 & Ch228), Palace v Chelsea (Ch104 & Ch229), Villa v Watford (Ch105 & Ch230), Brighton v Burnley (Ch106 & Ch231), Southampton v Everton (Ch107 & Ch232) - 10.50pm.
Singapore Premier League Community Shield: Sailors v Albirex (Singtel TV Ch111 & StarHub Ch202, 5pm).
Spanish Primera Liga Granada v Villarreal (8.55pm), Osasuna v Atletico (11.10pm), Cadiz v Getafe (tomorrow, 1.25am) - StarHub Ch213.
BADMINTON
Asia Team C'ships S-finals (Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch201, 10am & 4pm).
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Fight Night Prelims: Walker v Hill (Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch202 , tomorrow 5am).
TENNIS
WTA Tour Dubai C'ships: Final (Ch201, 11pm).
TOMORROW
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Leeds v Man United (10pm), Wolves v Leicester (Monday, 12.30am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227.
Spanish Primera Liga Espanyol v Sevilla (8.55pm), Valencia v Barcelona (11.10pm), Betis v Mallorca (Monday, 1.25am), Bilbao v Sociedad (Monday, 3.55am) - StarHub Ch213.
BADMINTON
Asia Team C'ships Finals (Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch201, 10am & 4pm).
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Fight Night Walker v Hill (Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch202, 8am).
TENNIS
WTA Tour Qatar Open: Day 1 (Ch204, 7pm).
