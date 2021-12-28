Next 48 hours

TODAY
BASKETBALL
NBA Phoenix v Memphis (StarHub Ch217, 10am).
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Southampton v Tottenham (11pm), Leicester v Liverpool (tomorrow, 4am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227. Watford v West Ham (Ch103 & Ch228), Palace v Norwich (Ch104 & Ch229) - 10.50pm.
TOMORROW
BASKETBALL
NBA Houston v LA Lakers (StarHub Ch217, 9am).
FOOTBALL
AFF Suzuki Cup Final, 1st leg: Indonesia v Thailand (Mediacorp meWatch Ch01, 8.30pm).
English Premier League Chelsea v Brighton (Thursday, 3.30am), Brentford v Man City (Thursday, 4.15am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227.
