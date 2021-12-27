Next 48 hours

Updated
Published
3 hours ago

TODAY

BASKETBALL

NBA San Antonio v Detroit (StarHub Ch217, 8am).

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Newcastle v Man United (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 4am).

TOMORROW

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Arsenal v Wolves (8.30pm), Southampton v Tottenham (11pm), Leicester v Liverpool (Wednesday, 4am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227. Watford v West Ham (Ch103 & Ch228), Palace v Norwich (Ch104 & Ch229) - 10.50pm.

