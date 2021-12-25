Next 48 hours

Updated
Published
December 25, 2021 at 5:00 AM

TODAY

FOOTBALL

AFF Suzuki Cup S-final, 2nd leg: Indonesia v Singapore (Mediacorp Ch5 & meWatch Ch01, 8.30pm).

TOMORROW

FOOTBALL

AFF Suzuki Cup S-final, 2nd leg: Thailand v Vietnam (Mediacorp meWatch Ch01, 8.30pm).

English Premier League Man City v Leicester (11pm), Villa v Chelsea (Monday, 1.30am), Brighton v Brentford (Monday, 4am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227. Norwich v Arsenal (Ch103 & Ch228), Tottenham v Palace (Ch104 & Ch229), West Ham v Southampton (Ch105 & Ch230), Burnley v Everton (Ch106 & Ch231) - 10.50pm.

For updates, go to singtel.com and starhubtvplus.com or check the on-screen TV guide.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 25, 2021, with the headline Next 48 hours. Subscribe