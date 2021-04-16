TODAY
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Everton v Tottenham (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 3am).
Singapore Premier League Tampines v Geylang (Singtel TV Ch111 & StarHub Ch201, 8pm).
GOLF
European Tour Austrian Open Day 2 (StarHub Ch204, 7.30pm).
LPGA Tour Lotte Championship Day 2 (StarHub Ch204, 7am).
MOTORCYCLING
MotoGP Portugal Grand Prix Practice 1 (3.55pm) & 2 (8.10pm) – Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209.
MOTOR RACING
F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Practice 1 (5.25pm) & 2 (8.55pm) – Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.
TENNIS
ATP Monte Carlo Open Day 5 (StarHub Ch211, 5pm & 9pm).
WTA Charleston Open Day 2 (StarHub Ch201, tomorrow, 1am).
TOMORROW
FOOTBALL
AFC Champions League Gp B: Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya v Pakhtakor (11pm), Gp D: Al-Nassr v Al Sadd (Sunday, 1.50am) – Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209.
English FA Cup S-finals: Chelsea v Man City (Singtel TV Ch111, Sunday, 12.25am).
English Premier League Newcastle v West Ham (7.30pm), Wolves v Sheffield (Sunday, 3.15am) – Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227.
GOLF
European Tour Austrian Open: Day 3 (StarHub Ch204, 7.30pm).
LPGA Tour Lotte Championship: Day 3 (StarHub Ch204, 7am).
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Fight Night Whittaker v Gastelum: Prelims (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, Sunday, 6am).
MOTORCYCLING
MotoGP Portugal Grand Prix Practice 3 (3.55pm) & qualifying (7pm) – Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209.
MOTOR RACING
F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Practice 3 (5.55pm) & qualifying (8.30pm) – Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.
TENNIS
ATP Monte Carlo Open Day 6 (StarHub Ch211, 7.30pm & 9.30pm).
WTA Charleston Open Day 3 (StarHub Ch201, Sunday, 2am).
