Next 48 Hours

TODAY

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Everton v Tottenham (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 3am).

Singapore Premier League Tampines v Geylang (Singtel TV Ch111 & StarHub Ch201, 8pm).

GOLF

European Tour Austrian Open Day 2 (StarHub Ch204, 7.30pm).

LPGA Tour Lotte Championship Day 2 (StarHub Ch204, 7am).

MOTORCYCLING

MotoGP Portugal Grand Prix Practice 1 (3.55pm) & 2 (8.10pm) – Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209.

MOTOR RACING

F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Practice 1 (5.25pm) & 2 (8.55pm) – Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.

TENNIS

ATP Monte Carlo Open Day 5 (StarHub Ch211, 5pm & 9pm).

WTA Charleston Open Day 2 (StarHub Ch201, tomorrow, 1am).

TOMORROW

FOOTBALL

AFC Champions League Gp B: Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya v Pakhtakor (11pm), Gp D: Al-Nassr v Al Sadd (Sunday, 1.50am) – Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209.

English FA Cup S-finals: Chelsea v Man City (Singtel TV Ch111, Sunday, 12.25am).

English Premier League Newcastle v West Ham (7.30pm), Wolves v Sheffield (Sunday, 3.15am) – Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227.

GOLF

European Tour Austrian Open: Day 3 (StarHub Ch204, 7.30pm).

LPGA Tour Lotte Championship: Day 3 (StarHub Ch204, 7am).

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC Fight Night Whittaker v Gastelum: Prelims (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, Sunday, 6am).

MOTORCYCLING

MotoGP Portugal Grand Prix Practice 3 (3.55pm) & qualifying (7pm) – Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209.

MOTOR RACING

F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Practice 3 (5.55pm) & qualifying (8.30pm) – Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.

TENNIS

ATP Monte Carlo Open Day 6 (StarHub Ch211, 7.30pm & 9.30pm).

WTA Charleston Open Day 3 (StarHub Ch201, Sunday, 2am).

