TODAY
FOOTBALL
Uefa Champions League Q-finals, 2nd legs: PSG v Bayern (Singtel TV Ch110 & StarHub Ch214), Chelsea v Porto (Ch111& Ch215) - tomorrow, 2.55am.
TENNIS
ATP Monte Carlo Open Day 2 (StarHub Ch211, 5pm).
TOMORROW
FOOTBALL
AFC Champions League Gp E: Persepolis v Al Wahda (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, 10.30pm). Gp B: Pakhtakor v Tractor (Ch114 & Ch208, 10.50pm). Gp D: Al Saad v Foolad (Ch114 & Ch208), Al Wehdat v Al Nassr (Ch115 & Ch209) - Thursday, 2am.
Uefa Champions League Q-finals, 2nd legs: Dortmund v Manchester City (Singtel TV Ch111 & StarHub Ch215), Liverpool v Real Madrid (Ch110 & Ch214) - Thursday, 2.55am.
TENNIS
ATP Monte Carlo Open Day 3 (StarHub Ch211, 5pm).
