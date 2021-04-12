TODAY
FOOTBALL
English Premier League West Brom v Southampton (tomorrow, 1am), Brighton v Everton (tomorrow, 3.15am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227.
Spanish Primera Liga Celta v Sevilla (Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213, tomorrow, 2.55am).
TENNIS
ATP Monte Carlo Open Day 1 (StarHub Ch211, 5pm).
TOMORROW
FOOTBALL
Uefa Champions League Q-finals, 2nd legs: PSG v Bayern ( Singtel TV Ch110 & StarHub Ch214), Chelsea v Porto (Ch111& Ch215) - Wednesday, 2.55am.
TENNIS
ATP Monte Carlo Open Day 2 (StarHub Ch211, 5pm).
For updates, go to singtel.com & starhubtvplus.com or check the on-screen TV guide.