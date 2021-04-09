Next 48 Hours

TODAY

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Fulham v Wolves (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 3am).

Spanish Primera Liga Huesca v Elche (Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213, tomorrow, 2.55am).

GOLF

The Masters Day 2 (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, tomorrow, 3am).

TENNIS

ATP Andalucia Open Q-finals (StarHub Ch211, 5pm).

WTA Charleston Open Day 5 (StarHub Ch201, 7am & tomorrow, 1am).

WTA Copa Colsanitas Q-finals (StarHub Ch204, 11pm & tomorrow, 2.30am).

TOMORROW

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Man City v Leeds (7.30pm), Liverpool v Aston Villa (10pm), Crystal Palace v Chelsea (Sunday, 12.30am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227.

Spanish Primera Liga Getafe v Cadiz (7.55pm), Bilbao v Alaves (10.10pm), Eibar v Levante (Sunday, 12.25am), Real Madrid v Barcelona (Sunday, 2.55am) - Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213.

Singapore Premier League Young Lions v Tg Pagar (Singtel TV Ch112, 5.30pm), Balestier v Hougang (Singtel TV Ch111 & StarHub Ch201, 5.30pm).

GOLF

The Masters Day 3 (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, Sunday, 3am).

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC Fight Night Vettori v Holland: Prelims (Sunday, 12.30am) & main event (Sunday, 3am) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.

TENNIS

ATP Andalucia Open S-finals (StarHub Ch211, 6pm & 8pm).

WTA Charleston Open Q-finals (7am) & s-finals (Sunday, 1am) - StarHub Ch201

WTA Copa Colsanitas S-finals (StarHub Ch204, 11.30pm).

For updates, go to singtel.com & starhubtvplus.com or check the on-screen TV guide.

