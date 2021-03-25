TODAY
FIGURE SKATING
World Championships Men's short programme (6.30pm), pairs' free skating (tomorrow, 1.10am) & victory ceremony (tomorrow, 5am) - Singtel TV Ch111.
TENNIS
WTA Tour Miami Open: Day 1, session 2 (7am) & Day 2, session 1 (11pm) - StarHub Ch201.
TOMORROW
FIGURE SKATING
World Championships Ice dance, rhythm dance (5.45pm), women’s free skating (Saturday, 1am) & victory ceremony (Saturday, 5am) – Singtel TV Ch111.
MOTORCYCLING
MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix Practice 1 (6.45pm) & 2 (11.05pm) – Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209.
MOTOR RACING
F1 Bahrain Grand Prix Practice 1 (7.25pm) & 2 (10.55pm) – Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.
RUGBY UNION
Six Nations France v Scotland (StarHub Ch207, Saturday, 3.50am).
TENNIS
WTA Tour Miami Open: Day 2, session 2 (8.30am) & Day 3, session 1 (11pm) – StarHub Ch201.
For updates, go to singtel.com & starhubtvplus.com or check the on-screen TV guide.