TODAY

FIGURE SKATING

World Championships Men's short programme (6.30pm), pairs' free skating (tomorrow, 1.10am) & victory ceremony (tomorrow, 5am) - Singtel TV Ch111.

TENNIS

WTA Tour Miami Open: Day 1, session 2 (7am) & Day 2, session 1 (11pm) - StarHub Ch201.

TOMORROW

FIGURE SKATING

World Championships Ice dance, rhythm dance (5.45pm), women’s free skating (Saturday, 1am) & victory ceremony (Saturday, 5am) – Singtel TV Ch111.

MOTORCYCLING

MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix Practice 1 (6.45pm) & 2 (11.05pm) – Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209.

MOTOR RACING

F1 Bahrain Grand Prix Practice 1 (7.25pm) & 2 (10.55pm) – Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.

RUGBY UNION

Six Nations France v Scotland (StarHub Ch207, Saturday, 3.50am).

TENNIS

WTA Tour Miami Open: Day 2, session 2 (8.30am) & Day 3, session 1 (11pm) – StarHub Ch201.

