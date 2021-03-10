TODAY
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Man City v Southampton (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 2am).
Spanish Primera Liga Atletico v Bilbao (Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213, tomorrow, 1.55am).
Uefa Champions League Rd of 16, 2nd legs: PSG v Barcelona (Singtel TV Ch110 & StarHub Ch214), Liverpool v Leipzig (Ch111 & Ch215) - tomorrow, 3.55am.
SAILING
America's Cup Races 1 & 2 (Singtel TV Ch111, 11.10am).
TENNIS
WTA Dubai Championships: Day 4 (StarHub Ch201, 4pm & 11pm).
TOMORROW
FOOTBALL
Uefa Europa League Rd of 16, 1st legs: Man United v Milan (Singtel TV Ch110 & StarHub Ch214), Slavia Prague v Rangers (Ch112 & Ch215) Dynamo Kiev v Villarreal (Ch113 & Ch216), Ajax v Young Boys (Ch111) – Friday, 1.50am. Olympiakos v Arsenal (Ch110 & Ch214), Tottenham v Dinamo Zagreb (Ch111 & Ch215), Roma v Shakhtar (Ch112 & Ch216), Granada v Molde (Ch113) – Friday, 3.55am.
GOLF
European Tour Qatar Masters: Day 1 (StarHub Ch204, 4.30pm).
TENNIS
WTA Abierto de Guadalajara: Day 3, session 2 (7am) & Day 4, session 1 (Friday, 5am) – StarHub Ch201.
WTA Dubai Championships: Day 5 (Ch201, 6pm & 11pm).
For updates, go to singtel.com & starhubtvplus.com or check the on-screen TV guide.