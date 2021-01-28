Next 48 Hours

  • Published
    34 min ago

TODAY

BADMINTON

BWF World Tour Finals Day 2: Group stage (StarHub Ch201/202, noon & 5pm).

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Tottenham v Liverpool (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 4am).

GOLF

European Tour Dubai Desert Classic: Day 1 (StarHub Ch204, noon & 7.30pm).

TOMORROW

BADMINTON

BWF World Tour Finals Day 3: Group stage (StarHub Ch201/202, noon & 5pm).

FOOTBALL

Spanish Primera Liga Valladolid v Huesca (Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213, Saturday, 3.55am).

GOLF

European Tour Dubai Desert Classic: Day 2 (StarHub Ch204, 3.30pm).

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 28, 2021, with the headline 'Next 48 Hours'. Print Edition | Subscribe
