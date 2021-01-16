Next 48 Hours

TODAY

BADMINTON

BWF World Tour Yonex Thailand Open: S-finals (StarHub Ch201, noon & 5pm).

CRICKET

4th Test Australia v India: Day 2 (Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 7.20am).

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Wolves v West Brom (8.30pm), West Ham v Burnley (11pm), Fulham v Chelsea (tomorrow, 1.30am), Leicester v Southampton (tomorrow, 4am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227. Leeds v Brighton (Ch103 & Ch228, 10.50pm).

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC Fight Night Prelims: Holloway v Kattar (tomorrow, 1am). Main bouts (tomorrow, 4am) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.

TOMORROW

BADMINTON

BWF World Tour Yonex Thailand Open: Finals (StarHub Ch201, 1pm).

CRICKET

4th Test Australia v India: Day 3 (Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 7.20am).

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Sheffield United v Tottenham (10pm), Liverpool v Man United (Monday, 12.30am), Man City v Palace (Monday, 3.15am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227.

