TODAY
CRICKET
2nd Test Australia v India: Day 2 (Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 7.20am).
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Leeds v Burnley (8.30pm), West Ham v Brighton (10.15pm), Liverpool v West Brom (tomorrow, 12.30am), Wolves v Tottenham (tomorrow, 3.15am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227.
Globe Soccer Awards StarHub Ch202, 10.30pm.
TOMORROW
CRICKET
2nd Test Australia v India: Day 3 (Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 7.20am).
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Palace v Leicester (11pm), Chelsea v Villa (Tuesday, 1.30am), Everton v Man City (Tuesday, 4am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227.
For updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubtvplus.com or check the on-screen TV guide.