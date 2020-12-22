TODAY
FOOTBALL
English League Cup Q-finals: Brentford v Newcastle (tomorrow, 1.25am), Arsenal v Man City (tomorrow, 3.55am) - Singtel TV Ch111.
Spanish La Liga Valencia v Sevilla (tomorrow, 12.25am), Sociedad v Atletico (tomorrow, 2.40am), Valladolid v Barcelona (tomorrow, 4.55am) - Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213.
TOMORROW
FOOTBALL
English League Cup Q-finals: Stoke v Tottenham (Thursday, 1.25am), Everton v Man United (Thursday, 3.55am) - Singtel TV Ch111.
Spanish La Liga Getafe v Celta Vigo (Thursday, 12.25am), Real Madrid v Granada (Thursday, 2.40am), Betis v Cadiz (Thursday, 4.55am) - Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213.
