Sime Zuzul (second from right) of Balestier Khalsa in action against the Young Lions during the SPL match on Nov 21, 2020.ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
TODAY

FOOTBALL

Singapore Premier League Balestier v Tanjong Pagar (Singtel TV Ch111), Albirex v Young Lions (Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch201), Hougang v Tampines (Ch113 & Ch202), Geylang v Lion City (StarHub Ch204) - 7.45pm.

AFC Champions League

Group H: Jeonbuk v Sydney (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209). Gp G: Guangzhou v Kobe (Ch114 & Ch208) - 5.50pm. Gp H: Shanghai SIPG v Yokohama (Ch114 & Ch208, 8.50pm).

Uefa Champions League

Group C: Olympiakos v Man City (Singtel TV Ch110 & StarHub Ch214). Gp B: M'gladbach v Shakhtar (Ch111 & Ch215) - tomorrow, 1.50am. Gp B: Inter v Real (Ch110 & Ch214). Gp D: Liverpool v Atalanta (Ch111 & Ch215). Gp A: Bayern v Salzburg (Ch112 & Ch216). Gp C: Marseille v Porto (Ch113) - tomorrow, 3.55am.

TABLE TENNIS

WTT Macau Day 1: Men's & women's singles (Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213, 10am).

TOMORROW

FOOTBALL

Uefa Europa League Group B: Molde v Arsenal (Singtel TV Ch110 & StarHub Ch214). Gp H: Lille v Milan (Ch112 & Ch215). Gp G: Braga v Leicester (Ch111 & Ch216). Gp I: Maccabi Tel Aviv v Villarreal (Ch113) - Friday, 1.50am. Gp J: Tottenham v Ludogorets (Ch110 & Ch214). Gp D: Rangers v Benfica (Ch111 & Ch215). Gp F: Alkmaar v Sociedad (Ch112 & Ch216). Gp A: Cluj v Roma (Ch113) - Friday, 3.55am.

GOLF

European Tour Alfred Dunhill C'ship: Day 1 (StarHub Ch204, 6pm).

TABLE TENNIS

WTT Macau Day 2: Men's & women's singles (Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213, 10am).

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 25, 2020, with the headline 'Next 48 Hours'.
