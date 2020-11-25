TODAY
FOOTBALL
Singapore Premier League Balestier v Tanjong Pagar (Singtel TV Ch111), Albirex v Young Lions (Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch201), Hougang v Tampines (Ch113 & Ch202), Geylang v Lion City (StarHub Ch204) - 7.45pm.
AFC Champions League
Group H: Jeonbuk v Sydney (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209). Gp G: Guangzhou v Kobe (Ch114 & Ch208) - 5.50pm. Gp H: Shanghai SIPG v Yokohama (Ch114 & Ch208, 8.50pm).
Uefa Champions League
Group C: Olympiakos v Man City (Singtel TV Ch110 & StarHub Ch214). Gp B: M'gladbach v Shakhtar (Ch111 & Ch215) - tomorrow, 1.50am. Gp B: Inter v Real (Ch110 & Ch214). Gp D: Liverpool v Atalanta (Ch111 & Ch215). Gp A: Bayern v Salzburg (Ch112 & Ch216). Gp C: Marseille v Porto (Ch113) - tomorrow, 3.55am.
TABLE TENNIS
WTT Macau Day 1: Men's & women's singles (Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213, 10am).
TOMORROW
FOOTBALL
Uefa Europa League Group B: Molde v Arsenal (Singtel TV Ch110 & StarHub Ch214). Gp H: Lille v Milan (Ch112 & Ch215). Gp G: Braga v Leicester (Ch111 & Ch216). Gp I: Maccabi Tel Aviv v Villarreal (Ch113) - Friday, 1.50am. Gp J: Tottenham v Ludogorets (Ch110 & Ch214). Gp D: Rangers v Benfica (Ch111 & Ch215). Gp F: Alkmaar v Sociedad (Ch112 & Ch216). Gp A: Cluj v Roma (Ch113) - Friday, 3.55am.
GOLF
European Tour Alfred Dunhill C'ship: Day 1 (StarHub Ch204, 6pm).
TABLE TENNIS
WTT Macau Day 2: Men's & women's singles (Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213, 10am).
