TODAY
FOOTBALL
Singapore Premier League Hougang v Young Lions (Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch204), Balestier v Tampines (Ch113 & Ch201) - 7.35pm.
GOLF
The Masters Day 1 (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, tomorrow, 2am).
TOMORROW
FOOTBALL
Singapore Premier League Lion City v Tg Pagar (Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch201), Geylang v Albirex (Ch113 & Ch201) - 7.35pm.
GOLF
The Masters Day 2 (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, Saturday, 2am).
MOTORCYCLING
MotoGP Valencia GP Practice 1 (3.55pm) & 2 (8.10pm) - Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209.
MOTOR RACING
F1 Turkish GP Practice 1 (3.55 pm) & 2 (7.55pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.
For updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubtvplus.com or check the on-screen TV guide.