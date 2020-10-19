Next 48 Hours

Southampton's Malian midfielder Moussa Djenepo runs with the ball as West Bromwich Albion's Irish defender Dara O'Shea chases back during the EPL football match on Oct 4.PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    1 hour ago

TODAY

FOOTBALL

English Premier League West Brom v Burnley (tomorrow, 12.30am), Leeds v Wolves (tomorrow, 3am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227.

SWIMMING

International Swimming League Match 2 Day 2 (Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213, 10pm).

TENNIS

ATP European Open Day 1 (StarHub Ch211, 10pm).

TOMORROW

FOOTBALL

Uefa Champions League Group G: Kiev v Juventus (Singtel TV Ch110 & StarHub Ch214), Gp F: Zenit v Brugge (Ch111 & Ch215) - Wednesday, 12.50am. Gp H: PSG v Man United (Ch110 & Ch214), Gp E: Chelsea v Sevilla (Ch111 & Ch215), Gp G: Barcelona v Ferencvaros (Ch112 & Ch216), Gp F: Lazio v Dortmund (Ch113) - Wednesday, 2.55am.

TENNIS

ATP European Open Day 2 (StarHub Ch211, 9.30pm).

WTA Ostrava Open Day 2 (Ch201, 7.30pm).

For updates go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubtvplus.com or check the on-screen TV guide.

