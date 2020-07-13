Next 48 Hours

Paul Pogba of Manchester United in action during the English Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester United, on July 10, 2020.
Published
Jul 13, 2020, 5:00 am SGT

TODAY

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Man Unitedv Southampton (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 3am).

Italian Serie A Inter v Torino (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, tomorrow, 3.35am).

Spanish La Liga Villarreal v Sociedad (tomorrow, 1.25am), Granada v Real (tomorrow, 3.55am) – Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213. Alaves v Getafe (StarHub Ch202, tomorrow, 1.30am)

TOMORROW

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Chelsea v Norwich (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, Wednesday, 3.15am).

Italian Serie A Atalanta v Brescia (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, Wednesday, 3.35am).

