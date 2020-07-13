TODAY
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Man Unitedv Southampton (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 3am).
Italian Serie A Inter v Torino (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, tomorrow, 3.35am).
Spanish La Liga Villarreal v Sociedad (tomorrow, 1.25am), Granada v Real (tomorrow, 3.55am) – Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213. Alaves v Getafe (StarHub Ch202, tomorrow, 1.30am)
TOMORROW
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Chelsea v Norwich (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, Wednesday, 3.15am).
Italian Serie A Atalanta v Brescia (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, Wednesday, 3.35am).
Live telecast times are subject to change. For latest updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com or check the on-screen TV guide.