TODAY
BADMINTON
All England Championships S-finals (StarHub Ch202, 6pm & tomorrow, 1am).
FOOTBALL
Singapore Premier League Young Lions v Balestier Khalsa (Singtel TV Ch111, 5pm & StarHub Ch204, 5.25pm), Tampines v Tanjong Pagar (Ch112 & Ch201, 5.25pm).
TOMORROW
BADMINTON
All England Championships Finals (StarHub Ch202, 8pm).
CRICKET
2nd ODI Australia v New Zealand (Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 7.30am).
2nd ODI India v South Africa (Ch123 & Ch236, 3.50pm).
FOOTBALL
Singapore Premier League Hougang v Geylang (Singtel TV Ch111, 5pm & StarHub Ch201, 5.25pm).
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Fight Night 170 Lee v Oliveira (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 8am).
