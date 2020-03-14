Next 48 Hours

Japan's Yuki Fukushima during the YONEX All England Open Badminton Championships at Arena Birmingham on March 13, 2020. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
TODAY

BADMINTON

All England Championships S-finals (StarHub Ch202, 6pm & tomorrow, 1am).

FOOTBALL

Singapore Premier League Young Lions v Balestier Khalsa (Singtel TV Ch111, 5pm & StarHub Ch204, 5.25pm), Tampines v Tanjong Pagar (Ch112 & Ch201, 5.25pm).

TOMORROW

BADMINTON

All England Championships Finals (StarHub Ch202, 8pm).

CRICKET

2nd ODI Australia v New Zealand (Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 7.30am).

2nd ODI India v South Africa (Ch123 & Ch236, 3.50pm).

FOOTBALL

Singapore Premier League Hougang v Geylang (Singtel TV Ch111, 5pm & StarHub Ch201, 5.25pm).

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC Fight Night 170 Lee v Oliveira (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 8am).

For latest updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com or check the on-screen TV guide.

