Next 24 hours

TODAY

FOOTBALL

AFC Champions League Group E: Persepolis v Al-Rayyan (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, 10.20pm). Gp B: Pakhtakor v Air Force Club (Ch114 & Ch208, 10.50pm). Gp D: Al-Sadd v Al-Nassr (Ch114 & Ch208), Gp B: Sharjah v Tractor (Ch115 & Ch209) - tomorrow, 1.50am.

Uefa Europa League S-finals, 1st leg: Man United v Roma (Singtel TV Ch110 & StarHub Ch214), Villarreal v Arsenal (Ch111 & Ch215) - tomorrow, 2.55am.

Spanish Primera Liga Barcelona v Granada (Singtel TV Ch 109 & StarHub Ch213, tomorrow, 12.55am).

GOLF

European Tour Tenerife Open: Day 1 (StarHub Ch202, 8pm & tomorrow, 2am).

LPGA Tour HSBC Women's World C'ship: Day 1 (Ch204, 10.30am and Mediacorp Ch5, 11.30am).

SNOOKER

World Championship S-finals (StarHub Ch202, 8pm & tomorrow, 2am).

TENNIS

WTA Tour Madrid Open: Day 1 (StarHub Ch201, 5pm & 9.30pm).

April 29, 2021
