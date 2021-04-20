Next 24 Hours

TODAY
FOOTBALL
AFC Champions League Group E: Al Wahda v Al Rayyan (10.20pm), Gp D: Al Sadd v Al Wehdat (tomorrow, 1.50am) – Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209. Gp B: Air Force Club v Tractor (Ch114 & Ch208, 10.50pm).
English Premier League Chelsea v Brighton (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 3am).
SNOOKER
World Championship Rd of 32 (StarHub Ch202, 5pm and Ch204, 5pm & 9.30pm).
TENNIS
WTA Stuttgart Open Day 1 (StarHub Ch201, 5.30pm & 11pm).
