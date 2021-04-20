Next 24 Hours

  • Published
    39 min ago

TODAY

FOOTBALL

AFC Champions League Group E: Al Wahda v Al Rayyan (10.20pm), Gp D: Al Sadd v Al Wehdat (tomorrow, 1.50am) – Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209. Gp B: Air Force Club v Tractor (Ch114 & Ch208, 10.50pm).

English Premier League Chelsea v Brighton (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 3am).

SNOOKER

World Championship Rd of 32 (StarHub Ch202, 5pm and Ch204, 5pm & 9.30pm).

TENNIS

WTA Stuttgart Open Day 1 (StarHub Ch201, 5.30pm & 11pm).

For updates, go to singtel.com & starhubtvplus.com or check the on-screen TV guide.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 20, 2021, with the headline 'Next 24 Hours'. Subscribe
