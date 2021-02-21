Next 24 Hours

TODAY
FOOTBALL
English Premier League West Ham v Tottenham (8pm), Villa v Leicester (10pm), Arsenal v Man City (tomorrow, 12.30am), Man United v Newcastle (tomorrow, 3am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227.
Spanish Primera Liga Barcelona v Cadiz (8.55pm), Sociedad v Alaves (11.10pm), Huesca v Granada (tomorrow, 1.25am) - Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Fight Night Blaydes v Lewis (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, 9am).
TENNIS
Australian Open Finals (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, noon & 4pm).
