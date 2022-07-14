Next 24 hours

Updated
Published
2 min ago

TODAY

BADMINTON

Singapore Open Day 3: 2nd rd (Singapore Indoor Stadium, 9am).

CYCLING

Tour de France Stage 12 (Singtel TV Ch116, 6.55pm).

FOOTBALL

Pre-season friendlies Queensland Champions Cup: Brisbane v Leeds (StarHub Ch202 & meWatch, 5.35pm).

GOLF

British Open Day 1 (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch206, 1.30pm).

LPGA Tour Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational: Day 2 (StarHub Ch204, tomorrow, 1am).

TENNIS

ATP Tour Swedish Open: Day 4 (Singtel TV Ch127 & StarHub Ch211, 5pm).

WTA Tour Hungarian Grand Prix: Rd of 16 (StarHub Ch204, 5pm).

WTA Tour Lausanne Ladies Open: Rd of 16 (Ch201, 6pm & 9.30pm).

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 14, 2022, with the headline Next 24 hours.

