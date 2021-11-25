Next 24 hours

TODAY
BADMINTON
BWF World Tour Indonesia Open: Day 3 (StarHub Ch201, noon & 5pm).
FOOTBALL
Uefa Europa League Group G: Leverkusen v Celtic (Singtel Ch113 & StarHub Ch215), Gp F: Midtjylland v Braga (Ch216), Gp H: Rapid Vienna v West Ham (Ch111) - tomorrow, 1.40am. Gp C: Leicester v Legia Warsaw (Ch110 & Ch214), Gp B: Monaco v Sociedad (Ch113 & Ch215), Gp A: Rangers v Sparta Prague (Ch111), Gp D: Olympiakos v Fenerbahce (StarHub Ch216) - tomorrow, 3.55am.
Uefa Conference League Gp H: Kairat v Basel (Ch110 & Ch214), Gp B: Flora v Partizan (Ch111) - 11.25pm. Gp G: Mura v Tottenham (Ch110 & Ch214, tomorrow, 1.40am.
GOLF
Asian Tour Blue Canyon Phuket Championship: Day 1 (StarHub Ch204, 2pm).
European Tour Joburg Open: Day 1 (Ch204, 6pm).
SWIMMING
International Swimming League Play-off Match 16: Day 1 (StarHub Ch213, tomorrow, 2am).
TABLE TENNIS
World Championships Day 2: Men & women's singles rd of 64 (8am) and Day 3: Mixed doubles rd of 32 (11.30pm) - Singtel TV Ch111 & 112, men & women's doubles rd of 32 (tomorrow, 1.10am), men & women's singles rd of 32 (tomorrow, 4.10am) - Ch112.
TENNIS
Davis Cup Finals Day 1, Group B: Canada v Sweden (StarHub Ch201), Gp D: Croatia v Australia (Ch202) - 10.50pm. Gp C: France v Czech Rep (Ch204, 11pm).
