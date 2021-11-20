Next 24 hours

BADMINTON

BWF World Tour Indonesia Masters: S-finals (StarHub Ch201, noon & 4pm).

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Leicester v Chelsea (8.30pm), Watford v Man United (11pm), Liverpool v Arsenal (tomorrow, 1.30am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227. Wolves v West Ham (Ch103 & Ch228), Villa v Brighton (Ch104 & Ch229), Burnley v Palace (Ch105 & Ch230), Newcastle v Brentford (Ch106 & Ch231), Norwich v Southampton (Ch107 & Ch232) - 10.50pm.

Spanish Primera Liga Celta v Villarreal (8.55pm), Barcelona v Espanyol (tomorrow, 3.55am) - StarHub Ch213.

GOLF

European Tour DP World Tour C'ship: Day 3 (StarHub Ch204, 3pm).

LPGA Tour CME Group Tour C'ship: Day 3 (Ch204, tomorrow, 2am).

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC Fight Night 88 Prelims: Vieira v Tate (Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch202, tomorrow, 4am).

MOTOR RACING

F1 Qatar Grand Prix Practice 3 (Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch202, 6.55pm) & qualifying (Ch112 & Ch201, 9.55pm).

TENNIS

ATP Finals S-finals: Doubles (6.30pm & tomorrow, 1.30am) & singles (9pm & tomorrow, 4am) - StarHub Ch211.

