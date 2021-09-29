Next 24 hours

TODAY
BADMINTON
Sudirman Cup Day 4: Group stage (StarHub Ch201 & Ch204, 3pm & 9pm).
FOOTBALL
Uefa Champions League Group F: Atalanta v Young Boys (tomorrow, 12.40am), Man United v Villarreal (tomorrow, 2.55am) - Singtel TV Ch110 & StarHub Ch214. Gp H: Zenit v Malmo (Ch111 & Ch215, tomorrow, 12.40am). Gp E: Bayern v Dynamo Kiev (Ch112 & Ch215), Benfica v Barcelona (Ch113). Gp H: Juventus v Chelsea (Ch111 & Ch216) - tomorrow, 2.55am.
TENNIS
WTA Tour Chicago Fall Classic: Day 3 (StarHub Ch201, tomorrow, 2am).
ATP Tour Sofia Open: Day 3 (Ch211, 5pm & 11pm).
San Diego Open: Day 2 (8.30am) & Day 3 (tomorrow, 3am) - Ch211.
For updates, go to singtel.com & starhubtvplus.com or check the on-screen TV guide.