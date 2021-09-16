Next 24 hours

TODAY
FOOTBALL
Uefa Europa League Gp E: Galatasaray v Lazio (Ch113 & Ch215), Gp G: Betis v Celtic (Ch112), Leverkusen v Ferencvaros (Ch216), Gp H: Dinamo Zagreb v West Ham (Ch111) - tomorrow, 12.40am.
Group A: Rangers v Lyon (Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch215), Gp B: PSV v Sociedad (Ch111), Gp C: Leicester v Napoli (Ch110 & Ch214), Gp D: Frankfurt v Fenerbahce (Ch216) - tomorrow, 2.55am.
Uefa Europa Conference League Gp G: Rennes v Tottenham (Ch110 & Ch214, tomorrow, 12.40am), Group C: Roma v Sofia (Singtel TV Ch113, tomorrow, 2.55am).
GOLF
European Tour Dutch Open: Day 1 (StarHub Ch204, 7.30pm).
LPGA Tour Portland Classic: Day 1 (Ch204, Friday, 3am).
For updates, go to singtel.com & starhubtvplus.com or check the on-screen TV guide.