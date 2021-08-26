Next 24 hours

TODAY
ATHLETICS
Diamond League Lausanne (StarHub Ch202, tomorrow, 2am).
FOOTBALL
Uefa Champions League Group stage draw (Singtel TV Ch110 & StarHub Ch214, 11.30pm).
GOLF
European Tour European Masters: Day 1 (StarHub Ch204, 7.30pm).
TENNIS
ATP Tour Winston-Salem Open: Day 4 (7am) & Day 5 - Q-finals 1-2 (tomorrow, 3am) - StarHub Ch211.
WTA Tour Tennis in the Land: Q-finals (Ch201, 10pm).
WTA Tour Chicago Open: Q-finals (Ch204, tomorrow, 12.30am).
