Newly-wed Soh Rui Yong breaks two Singapore records at Valencia Half Marathon

SINGAPORE – Three days after getting married on Sept 12, national marathoner Soh Rui Yong embarked on a trip to Saint Moritz.

But, instead of a honeymoon at a posh ski resort with his wife June Zhang, Soh was in Switzerland for an intensive training camp to prepare for the Oct 22 Valencia Half Marathon.

For 16 straight days, the 32-year-old tackled the cross-country trails of the Swiss alps in high-altitude conditions.

There, he would clock an average of 18km a day.

Soh’s efforts paid off last Sunday in Spain, where he set two national records.

His official time of 66min 45sec, which placed him 60th out of 221 competitors, was a second faster than his previous mark set in 2019.

The holder of five Singapore records – 5,000m, 10,000m, half marathon, marathon and 5km road – Soh added a sixth to his collection.

With his 10km split timing of 31:39, he bettered the 10km road record of 32:10 co-held by Mok Ying Ren and Jeevaneesh Soundararajah.

The only other Singaporean in the field, Shaun Goh, 26, came in a respectable 117th in Valencia in 69:35

He is one of three locals, besides Soh and Mok (67:08), to post a sub-70 minute effort in a half marathon.

Soh, who reads law at University College London, said: “It was a very stressful last seven kilometres and if, I wasn’t so close to the record, I wouldn’t have been as stressed.

“But, because I was so close and it was going to be a matter of seconds, I put my head down and really told myself I really got to go for this.”

It proved to be a “clutch moment” for Soh, who signed up for the half marathon following his exclusion from the Hangzhou Asian Games contingent by the Singapore National Olympic Council.

He said: “That was a bit of an annoyance for me and I wanted to channel this frustration into training for something big. And I was like all right, you know what, Valencia Half Marathon.”