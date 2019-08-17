Newly renovated ActiveSG Hockey Village at Boon Lay officially opens

SINGAPORE - The newly renovated ActiveSG Hockey Village at Boon Lay was officially opened on Saturday (Aug 17), with Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies Tharman Shanmugaratnam attending as guest of honour.

Facilities at the village include a five-a-side hockey pitch, a sheltered multi-purpose pitch, a 1,000 sq m gym, cafe and childcare centre. Hourly rates for the five-a-side and sheltered pitches start from $50 and $14.80 respectively.

The village was previously rented out, and will now be managed by ActiveSG, the national movement for sport. Also, the facility will see a larger scale collaboration between Sport Singapore (SportSG) and Boon Lay Community Club to make better use of play and community spaces.

The opening took place alongside the National Day Observance Ceremony at Boon Lay Community Club, which was attended by 1,200 residents.

Mr Tharman hailed the village as a "real plus" for Boon Lay residents of all ages and backgrounds, adding: "Active and healthy lifestyles are for everyone, and we are making it appealing and convenient across the island."

Singapore Hockey Federation (SHF) president Mathavan Devadas noted the venue provides "an accessible outlet for the hockey community residing in the west region."

He said: "SHF looks forward to working hand in hand with ActiveSG to further promote and showcase opportunities for hockey as a sport at a grassroots and youth developmental level."