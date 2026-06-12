New Zealand's Williamson retires from international cricket

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June 8 - Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson announced his retirement from international cricket on Friday, bringing an end to a 16-year career marked by numerous accolades and by captaining his side to the title in the inaugural World Test Championship in 2021.

The 35-year-old batsman made his debut in the longest format against India in November 2010 in Ahmedabad, and played 110 tests in all, scoring 9,515 runs at an average of 54.06.

He is New Zealand’s all-time leading international run-scorer with 19,346 runs, including 48 centuries and six double-centuries across all formats. He will no longer play a part in the ongoing test series against England.

“I’ve always felt a strong drive and hunger for international cricket, and I take pride in knowing I’ve given it my all in every match I’ve played for New Zealand," Williamson said in a statement.

“Continuing with anything less wouldn’t be right and I feel fortunate to step away on my own terms.

“I leave feeling optimistic about where this group is heading. There’s a huge amount of talent, and a real desire to do something special with this New Zealand team."

Williamson led the Kiwis as captain across formats between 2016 and 2024. He led the test side for 40 matches, and guided them to the title in the 2021 World Test Championship, beating India in the final.

He won 22 tests, and scored 11 hundreds as captain before stepping down from the role in 2022.

Williamson’s list of accolades includes being named the ICC Cricketer of 2015 and test player of 2019, while also winning the Sir Richard Hadlee Medal on a record four occasions. REUTERS