Straitstimes.com header logo

New Zealand's Williamson launches line of boxes after low blow from Steyn

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Cricket - ICC Men's Champions Trophy - Group A - India v New Zealand - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - March 2, 2025 New Zealand's Kane Williamson in action REUTERS/Satish Kumar

Cricket - ICC Men's Champions Trophy - Group A - India v New Zealand - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - March 2, 2025 New Zealand's Kane Williamson in action REUTERS/Satish Kumar

Google Preferred Source badge

MELBOURNE, March 12 - New Zealand batter Kane Williamson has started a business inspired by one of cricket's most painful rites of passage, launching his own line of "premium alloy" boxes to protect players' most sensitive area.

Worn inside a player's briefs as a shield for the groin, boxes are an essential piece of protective kit for batters facing deliveries that can exceed 140 km/hr (87 mph).

Williamson said a ball from South Africa's feared fast man Dale Steyn in 2012 cracked his box and inspired the "Cover" brand he had co-founded.

"It was extremely painful and it just absolutely dropped me," the former New Zealand captain said in a statement.

"I was hit, my box split, and that made it pretty clear that the protection players were relying on wasn't up to the demands of the modern game."

Co-founder Jason Low said the box's alloy shell could handle ball speeds well over 200 km/hr and offer protection from high-speed projectiles across other hard ball sports like hockey, lacrosse and baseball.

While boxes have long been a staple of cricket kit, players are still occasionally left writhing after being struck low by a fast ball.

Australia's T20 captain Mitchell Marsh missed two games at the World Cup last month after suffering "internal testicular bleeding" from being hit in the groin by a ball at training. REUTERS

See more on

New Zealand

Cricket

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.