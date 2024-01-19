New Zealand's Conway misses T20 match v Pakistan due to COVID

New Zealand opener Devon Conway was ruled out of the fourth T20 International against Pakistan hours before the match in Christchurch on Friday after testing positive for COVID-19.

"Conway has been in isolation at the team’s Christchurch hotel after testing positive yesterday," New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said in a statement.

"He will continue to be monitored ahead of Sunday's final match against Pakistan."

Canterbury Kings batter Chad Bowes will join the squad as cover for Conway.

Bowling coach Andre Adams has also tested positive for COVID, NZC added.

Spinner Mitch Santner, who is leading New Zealand in the absence of injured regular skipper Kane Williamson, missed the series opener for the same reason.

New Zealand have taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series, which marks the beginning of Shaheen Afridi's tenure as Pakistan's T20 captain. REUTERS

