New Zealand's Bracewell ruled out of T20 World Cup due to calf injury

Cricket - ICC Men's Champions Trophy - Final - India v New Zealand - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - March 9, 2025 New Zealand's Michael Bracewell in action REUTERS/Satish Kumar

Feb 10 - New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell has been ruled out of the rest of the Twenty20 World Cup after re-injuring his left calf, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said on Tuesday, with Cole McConchie set to replace him in the squad.

Bracewell tore his calf in the one-day international series against India last month and recovered in time for the World Cup but damaged the muscle again during warm-ups ahead of Sunday's win over Afghanistan.

"We're all feeling for Michael. It's really tough to get ruled out of a World Cup and I know how much playing for New Zealand means to him," head coach Rob Walter said.

"Cole is a seasoned campaigner. He brings a great all-round skillset to the group along with a lot of T20 experience. It's great to be able to lean on an experienced head especially for a World Cup."

New Zealand beat UAE by 10 wickets on Tuesday to top Group D and next play South Africa on Saturday in Ahmedabad. REUTERS

