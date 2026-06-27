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New Zealand's bowlers fight back against England in third test

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NOTTINGHAM, England, June 27 - New Zealand were on course to take a first innings lead in the third test at Trent Bridge after a strong morning with the ball on Saturday. England lost four wickets in the session for the addition of 91 runs before lunch to reach 314-6, still trailing by 124.

• New Zealand struck early with England losing three wickets for 11 runs after play resumed on day three.

• Daryl Mitchell took a low catch to dismiss Jamie Smith at slip, giving Nathan Smith his second wicket of the day.

• England captain Ben Stokes was on 15 when he was bowled by Zak Foulkes, a concussion substitute for Blair Tickner, with a delivery that nipped back sharply.

• Harry Brook battled through to the interval with the ball moving around to reach an unbeaten 51 from 68 balls with five boundaries.

• Ground staff had to be called on four times to deal with a hole that opened up in the bowler’s run-up at the Stuart Broad End. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.