New Zealand stretch lead to over 400 against England on day four

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Cricket - England v New Zealand - Second Test - Kia Oval, London, Britain - June 20, 2026 New Zealand's Nathan Smith hits a shot off the bowling of England's Sonny Baker Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

LONDON, June 20 - England pace bowler Jofra Archer took two wickets but New Zealand reached lunch on day four of the second test at The Oval with a huge 445-run lead as they seek to level the series. New Zealand began the day on 252-3 and moved to 345-6 by the interval with Daryl Mitchell 66 not out.

• New Zealand centurion Henry Nicholls added only two runs to his overnight 119 as he edged a superb Archer delivery that moved away off a length to Harry Brook at second slip.

• Josh Tongue then removed Tom Blundell for 16, caught behind by wicketkeeper James Rew after a fumble by Joe Root.

• Archer was rewarded with a second wicket of the day when Glenn Phillips, who scored a century in the first innings, drove at a wide delivery and flashed a catch to Jacob Bethell at gully.

• Mitchell and Nathan Smith (30) continued to build the lead with an unbroken 38-run partnership. REUTERS