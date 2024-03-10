New Zealand set Australia target of 279 to win second test

Mar 10, 2024, 11:42 AM
Mar 10, 2024, 11:42 AM

New Zealand were dismissed for 372 in their second innings after tea on the third day of the second test against Australia in Christchurch on Sunday, setting the visitors a victory target of 279.

Rachin Ravindra hit the high score of 82 for the Black Caps before being caught behind off the bowling of Australia skipper Pat Cummins, who took 4-62.

The highest successful fourth-innings run chase in a test at Hagley Oval was the 285-8 New Zealand scored to beat Sri Lanka last year.

Australia lead the two-match series 1-0 after last week's victory in Wellington. REUTERS

