New Zealand SailGP team open up on 'traumatic' crash in Auckland

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

MELBOURNE, Feb 16 - New Zealand's Black Foils team has broken their silence on the 'traumatic', high-speed collision with DS Team France at the SailGP event in Auckland that left two sailors injured and badly damaged the boats.

Black Foils grinder Louis Sinclair suffered compound fractures in both legs and required surgery on his right, while French strategist Manon Audinet was hospitalised with abdominal injuries after the crash in the first leg of race three on Saturday.

Black Foils co-Chief Executive Blair Tuke said the collision had shaken everyone involved.

"Saturday's incident was obviously a very traumatic one, not only for us as the Black Foils but also the French boat and everyone around it," Tuke said in a video posted on social media with teammate and co-Chief Executive Peter Burling.

"It was tough for everyone, but the message we've had, we’re really feeling the aroha (love) and it helps bind us together as we pave the way forward."

SailGP's F50 foiling catamarans are capable of speeds exceeding 100 kph (60 mph).

The Black Foils appeared to lose control before crashing into the French team, whose driver Quentin Delapierre said it happened too quickly for him to steer clear.

It was the New Zealanders' second crash in two races of the new season, having collided with the Swiss boat in Perth last month.

Burling said the Auckland crash was still under review while giving positive news about Sinclair's surgery.

"He’s been through surgery now and has had a really good outcome there. They’ve pinned his right leg and he can weight-bear again now, which is great," he said.

Both the Black Foils and France boats have been ruled out of the next race weekend in Sydney in two weeks due to damage.

SailGP boss Russell Coutts said Team France would be given priority for repairs over the New Zealand outfit.

"The French were not at fault, or were deemed not at fault by the jury, (so) they get their boat repaired as a priority and the Black Foils would be after that," he told New Zealand media on Monday.

With the Black Foils 11th in the standings with two points, 17 behind the leading Australia and British teams, Coutts said the team was probably out of championship contention.

"They’re obviously one of the top teams in the league and it’s a tragedy that that’s happened to them, but it’s sport," he said.

"They’ll come back and they’ll learn from this and they’ll build from it." REUTERS